Fells, Fog and Fundraising: Energy Consultancy Raises Thousands for Veterans

Battling the Elements to Reach the Top 10

The challenge saw nine employees take the gruelling hike across numerous peaks and scenic fell ground in the Lake District. Whilst two of the teams took on the 9 Peaks ‘Tough’ route; the Tritility Stumblers team tackled the 13 Peaks ‘Tougher’ route.

Setting off from Grasmere Sports Centre, over 600 other walkers joined in supporting and raising money for this fantastic charity, which helps create a pathway for disadvantaged veterans to achieve and sustain independence.

The team battled injuries, high winds, rain and fog to walk a collective 256 miles. The Tritility Stumblers, made up of Alex Barker, David Hillam and Captained by military veteran Carl Ribchester, managed to finish the 32km route in 8 hours 13 minutes, landing them within the top 10.

Inspiring Stories

Tritility Marketing Executive Rebecca Carins was spurred on by the inspiring work of the charity, which she learned more about from her fellow walkers. “Many of the other participants were veterans themselves. After the walk, some of them shared their inspiring stories of how Walking with the Wounded had supported them over the years. It was amazing to hear just how much of an impact the money raised can make.”

“One man who told us that after he was discharged from the army, he became very depressed, and lacked a sense of purpose. Walking with the Wounded helped him find that purpose.” Rebecca participated in the 9 Peaks as part of the team Who Dares Gins, alongside Michael Gates and Simon Grant.

“Raising over £4,300 makes me want to do more”

After months of training and fundraising, Team Tritility’s efforts paid off. In total, they have raised more than £4,300 for Walking with the Wounded. Tritility Recruiter Claire Thompson, part of team Mountain Rescue on Speed Dial, alongside colleagues Deb Keirl, Erin Towers and Dylan Scully, said she was “extremely proud and honoured to have taken part in the 9-peak challenge for WWTW. To see how many people were there on the day to take part was so heart-warming. It was a great pleasure to be able to do something to give back to all the veterans who have made sacrifices for us.”

And Claire isn’t stopping here. “Raising over £4,300 makes me want to do more. I have signed up for Walking home for Christmas and I can’t wait to return in May 2022 to challenge myself on those peaks again.”

About Tritility

Based in Washington, Tyne and Wear, Tritility is a fast-growing energy consultancy. With a ‘people first’ ethos, Tritility backs a number of charities, and permits employees time away from their duties to complete charity work. Tritility Director Jamie Wyatt said of the event: “Entering the Cumbrian Challenge is not only a great way to support a fantastic cause, it also promotes better health and wellbeing among those taking part. The mental and physical health of our employees is extremely important to us, as is backing organisations like Walking with the Wounded.”

