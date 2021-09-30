Dogger Bank Wind Farm appoints new Operations Director and Leader

Dogger Bank Wind Farm has announced the appointment of a new Operations Director and Operations Leader.

Mark Halliday has joined Equinor as Operations Director for the project, having a long track record in the renewables industry with prior operational roles in onshore and offshore wind.

Equinor has cited Mr Halliday’s key role in delivering the Teesside Offshore Wind Farm and Blyth Offshore Wind Farm as reason for his appointment.

Felicity Wann has been made Operations Leader. Ms Wann has worked at Equinor for seven years in health and safety roles and will oversee engineers’ daily operations on the farm.

Mark Halliday commented: “I am delighted to join the Dogger Bank team and lead the operations phase of this pioneering project.

“That the world’s largest offshore wind farm is being built off the coast of Northeast England is a fantastic opportunity for the area and being from the region it’s great to see South Shields has been selected as the location for the O&M base. It’s a proud moment for me to take on this prestigious role and help build up local capabilities in offshore wind.”

Felicity Wann added: “It’s a real honour to be part of such an important project and I’m excited to get started.

“Securing this role demonstrates that skills and expertise gained from working in oil and gas can be transferred across to roles in the renewables industry, a really important message to convey as we will need thousands of people to deliver on the government’s net zero and renewables targets.

“My parents are from South Shields so it’s great to be returning to an area I know well and I look forward to building up a strong team here to deliver a world-class project.”