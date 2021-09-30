City launches free climate action course for SMEs

The City of London Corporation has launched a free course for SMEs to help them go net zero.

The course will show businesses that are based or operate in Square Mile easy steps to cut their carbon footprint.

The applications have already opened for the course.

The initiative supports the City Corporation’s Climate Action Strategy, which commits it to achieve net zero carbon emissions for its own operations by 2027 and across its investments and supply chain by 2040.

Lord Mayor of the City of London and Co-President of Heart of the City William Russell said: “While many large businesses have made commitments to go net zero, SMEs make up 99% of City businesses so it’s vital they come together and take action to address what is arguably the most important issue of our times.

“Making this commitment can feel overwhelming for smaller firms that don’t have big budgets and dedicated teams at their disposal, but this course will give companies the tools and the expertise they need to reduce their carbon footprint year on year.”