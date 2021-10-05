Efficiency & Environment, Top Stories

Could the UK be headed for a solar farm boom?

Solar farms in the UK increased by 12% last year, according to a new research

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Tuesday 5 October 2021
Image: Shutterstock

Is solar already supercharging the UK’s future energy supplies?

New research by the commercial law firm EMW shows that the number of solar farms in the UK rose 12% last year, from 2,250 in 2019/20 to 2,510 in 2020/21.

The analysis suggests the phaseout of farmers’ agricultural subsidies and the growing investments in the sector are driving the growth of solar projects.

The authors note that from this year, the £1.6 billion subsidies that farmers receive for owning or renting land will begin to be phased out, ending entirely by 2028.

They also highlight there is an increasing amount of renewable energy investment with more than 20 green energy funds, worth a total of more than $10 billion (£7.3bn) already being listed on the London Stock Exchange.

Marco Mauro, Legal Director at EMW, said: “Solar projects are benefiting enormously from greater investment, relaxed planning rules and improving public opinion.”

