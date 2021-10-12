Scottish manufacturing firms awarded £3.4m to reduce emissions

The Scottish Government has awarded £3.4 million to help companies in the manufacturing industry reduce emissions.

Eight firms will share the funding under the first round of the Scottish Industrial Energy Transformation Fund (SIETF), with additional private funding bringing total investment to more than £10 million.

Projects include the conversion of gas combustion furnaces to a cleaner, oxy-fuel system at a glass manufacturing plant and a feasibility study into capturing carbon dioxide during the fermentation process at a whisky distillery.

An estimated 14,000 tonnes of carbon are expected to be reduced every year, saving the equivalent of the annual emissions from 5,200 households.

Net Zero and Energy Secretary Michael Matheson said: “Bold, urgent and collective action is required across all sectors to ensure we become a net zero economy by 2045 at the latest. The Scottish Industrial Energy Transformation Fund is providing substantial, tangible support to help industry and our manufacturing sector decarbonise in response to our climate targets.

“The Fund will support a wide range of manufacturing companies to commit to lowering emissions and future-proofing their operations. I hope many more will follow suit and look forward to the next round of applications supporting just that.”

A total of up to £34 million of funding will be made available by the government over five years, with the second round now open for applications.