‘Scotland’s largest’ offshore wind farm gets its first turbine base

Seagreen, a project described as Scotland’s largest wind farm, has installed its first turbine base.

The installation marked the start of works for the 1.1GW Seagreen wind farm.

The development of the £3.3 billion project is led by SSE Renewables and supported by TotalEnergies.

Two jackets were transferred from Port of Nigg in the Highlands of Scotland to the site 27 kilometres off the coast of Angus.

Each jacket foundation will support a Vestas V164-10MW turbine.

The first power is expected next year with the offshore wind farm anticipated to enter commercial operation in 2023.

Once commissioned, the project is predicted to provide green energy to an estimated 1.6 million homes.

Paul Cooley, Director of Capital Projects at SSE Renewables, said: “It is fantastic to get our campaign to install all 114 wind turbine foundations is underway and on schedule for what will be the world’s deepest, fixed bottom offshore wind farm.”

Philippe de Cacqueray, Head of Offshore Wind UK at TotalEnergies, said: “Scotland’s energy transition is beginning to accelerate and we have taken another important step towards the net zero goal.”