Energy Live News Interviews Birlasoft

Geoff Curran, Commercial Director, at Energy Live News posed questions to senior subject matter experts at Birlasoft.

The Customer Journey

How would you describe the customer experience within Energy and Utility industries right now?

As a consumer, but also as an Energy, Natural resources, and Utilities (ENU) vertical leader the experience is difficult to explain. The small energy companies are very responsive but more vulnerable to wholesale price fluctuations, but they do provide apps/online information as a constant input to the client whereas the old established traditional companies can be difficult to talk to and not very customer-centric in their response. From the UK perspective, it is all about your challenges and problems i.e., gas leak (fast response), electric power outage (Slow response unless you are vulnerable then a priority of vulnerability applies), water is in some cases incredible slow (UK water companies lose a combined total of 3.3 billion litres every day, and while Victorian pipework makes leaks inevitable, fixing them can be painfully slow – BBC Watchdog – https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/articles/5pb9b8yCP0k6837wNl30F1X/leaks-that-last-for-days-and-weeks ) but again it can be accelerated in response if the problem is at the supply end affecting their assets, not if it is within your property boundaries or customer responsibilities. Vulnerable customers are always the alternative to the norm as they are usually unable to respond due to their circumstances. This gives the companies more options to increase or decrease hardship.

How important is it to understand the customer?

Very important, as customers are becoming far more expectant of good service, responsiveness, price match, and loyalty from the company. The customer also in many cases knows their rights and will happily move provider even over the smallest of issues. With comparison websites now becoming more popular, the buying power has certainly shifted in favour of the consumer, meaning the supplier must work harder to retain them based on price or service. Today the risks associated with wholesale and supply chain are becoming an important factor as people will now start to assess the risk of changing suppliers and monitor social media, newspapers, online and news broadcasts for any sense of supply problem. Customers will then action either to protect their family, whether that is irrationally or irresponsibly or based on good sound judgement. The effect of this behaviour is now putting severe pressure on a just-in-time supply chain that means companies of all sizes will need to remodel demand and monitor the change in real-time to make sure supplies are not affected.

What should Energy and utility companies be doing to communicate more effectively?

This is a difficult question but can be answered in three ways. Firstly, be clearer about the issues or challenges without trying to make political gain or to spread news which is not only irresponsible but wrong in a time of pandemic. Companies must be more responsive to customer concerns by providing great experiences such as providing more communicative apps, timely communications of positive messages, awareness of the truth and fact shared around about service availability, and a constant check on customer satisfaction via face-to-face clinics or offers of discussion or engagement with housing groups and the like. Lastly, do not be so slow in addressing loyal customer communication or offers or true value add that can de-risk their concerns at an individual and family level via clubs, groups, community for example which may provide the key to continued loyalty and reduced anxiety within the whole marketplace.

What can Birlasoft do right now to help Energy and Utility companies?

Analysis and share research and customer feedback gained in global engagement to provide advice, guidance, and leadership in helping these companies to use their current assets better, improve the customer and user experience. Birlasoft can help to innovate the use of data to create a far more customer-centric engagement. We help guide supply chain, logistics and Net Zero carbon initiatives that create a positive message related to industries such as drivers, supply, availability of product, a guide to production, location of resources. We help identify just how companies can use data to focus their services where needed to support communities better and increase their value to the consumer through proactive action, response and engagement but returning value to the client through their initiatives by using the client to spread the word about their provider in a positive way.

This is a promoted article.