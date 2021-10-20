Masdar to develop five solar energy projects in Iraq

Masdar has signed an agreement with the Republic of Iraq to develop five solar energy projects with a total capacity of 1GW.

They include a 450MW plant in the Dhi Qar Governate in southern Iraq; a 100 MW and a 250 MW plant, both located in Ramadi in central Iraq; a 100 MW plant in Mosul in the north; and a 100 MW plant in Amarah in the southeast.

It follows an agreement signed in June with the Ministry of Electricity and the National Investment Commission to develop projects in Iraq with a minimum total capacity of 2GW.

Iraq, the second-largest oil producer in the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), is looking to increase the percentage of renewables in its total power production capacity to between 20% to 25% by the end of this decade – equivalent to between 10GW to 12GW.

Suhail Al Mazroui, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure for the UAE said: “This agreement represents an important step forward in relations between the UAE and Iraq and will support Iraq’s efforts to achieve its clean energy and climate change goals.

“The renewable energy sector is seeing rapid growth as clean technologies prove their economic viability. Masdar’s has proven its pioneering status through its diverse projects portfolio and contribution to the UAE’s efforts to build a competitive, knowledge-based economy, one based on innovation and sustainability with an advanced infrastructure.”