Eco-anxiety “equally felt” by all ages and classes, new report suggests

All ages and classes are suffering from eco-anxiety, new research finds.

Eco-anxiety refers to a fear of environmental damage or ecological catastrophe.

The survey, which was carried out as part of a study into eco-anxiety by the Global Future think tank in collaboration with the University of York, suggests that fear about climate change is high amongst all classes.

The YouGov poll of more than 2,100 people shows nearly 42% of middle and upper-class people have high levels of concern regarding climate change, compared to 39% of working-class groups.

The findings of the report also suggest that although people in the south are slightly more likely to worry about climate change, almost 38% of people living in the north and Midlands report high levels of eco-anxiety.

Kylie Bains, C0-Founder of Future Think Tank and Partner at Global Future leadership consultancy and Neil Carter, Professor of Politics at the University of York said: “Politicians of all parties can no longer afford to dismiss climate change as an issue only important to young or more affluent voters in the south.

“Although the UK made history by being the first country to declare an ecological emergency in May 2019, it is action, not simply words, that are needed now.”