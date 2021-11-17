NordStream 2 uncertainty sees gas price jump across Europe

In this week’s Resonance energy market podcast, Jeremy Nicholson talks to Alfa’s Dr Petra Puskarova about European energy markets and the news of uncertainty around NordStream 2 deliveries causing the jump in energy prices.

In this episode of the Resonance you will learn:

NordStream2 issues cause a spike in gas prices – what has happened and what is the likelihood of a resolve to meet scheduled delivery

While LNG looks favourable for Europe in the short-term, as does the weather , we consider what is ahead for the second half of winter

The jump in gas prices sees coal still firmly on the agenda

Factors causing the new historical highs in carbon price

The view on prices due the NordStream 2 delays

We look at where the good news might come from to trigger price corrections

