Finance & Markets, Top Stories

Energy retail market is ‘not fit for a decentralised low carbon future’

A new report hails the way the current energy markets are operating as recipe for disaster

Pathway to COP26 report

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Thursday 25 November 2021
Image: Shutterstock

The current energy retail markets are not fit for a decentralised, highly efficient low carbon future.

That’s one of the findings of the new Delta-EE whitepaper which suggests the way existing energy markets are working, including the UK’s price cap make up a ‘recipe for disaster’.

The research and consulting company finds that retailers need to integrate into their business models efficient consumption for customers and self-generation.

The study also recommends that companies need to focus on providing their services in the cleanest possible way.

In addition, the authors of the report mentioned the recent example of the soaring gas prices to make a point of giving the customers the confidence and the knowledge they need over the reasons why the energy prices are changing.

They note that energy retailers still need to build transparency and trust and communicate with customers about potential changes in their offerings, including price changes in their tariffs.

ELN has contacted Ofgem for a response.

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast