Energy retail market is ‘not fit for a decentralised low carbon future’

The current energy retail markets are not fit for a decentralised, highly efficient low carbon future.

That’s one of the findings of the new Delta-EE whitepaper which suggests the way existing energy markets are working, including the UK’s price cap make up a ‘recipe for disaster’.

The research and consulting company finds that retailers need to integrate into their business models efficient consumption for customers and self-generation.

The study also recommends that companies need to focus on providing their services in the cleanest possible way.

In addition, the authors of the report mentioned the recent example of the soaring gas prices to make a point of giving the customers the confidence and the knowledge they need over the reasons why the energy prices are changing.

They note that energy retailers still need to build transparency and trust and communicate with customers about potential changes in their offerings, including price changes in their tariffs.

ELN has contacted Ofgem for a response.