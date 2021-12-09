EQONIC selected for Innovate UK Scale-up Programme

British tech company EQONIC has been selected for the Innovate UK EDGE scale-up programme.

EQONIC was chosen for the programme as one of 100 other companies considered to have growth potential and will receive help from Innovate UK specialists to scale-up the business.

The company currently works on energy storage technologies to help companies on the net zero transition and has become part of a mere 3% of successful businesses that applied for the programme.

EQONIC is hoping the programme will help take its smart energy storage systems to more homes, offices and businesses to generate their own renewable energy and store it in its batteries.

Founder Jas Kandola said: “We are proud to have been accepted onto this esteemed programme and look forward to working closely with the team at Innovate UK EDGE to enable further growth for us in the UK and abroad.

“Smart Energy Storage is the future of all domestic and commercial energy needs, allowing everyone to create and store their own carbon-free energy for use when needed with no need for gas, oil or coal.”

Maxine Adam, Head of Business Growth at Innovate UK, added: “Admission onto the scale-up programme is a rigorous and highly selective process. To be eligible, selectors look for innovative, ambitious, high-growth oriented companies that are already on their scaling journey.

“EQONIC is a perfect candidate in this respect and we are looking forward to helping it scale up, drive growth, and realise its potential as a high-performing and world leading business.”