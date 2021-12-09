Big in the US: Biden sets out plan for ‘carbon-neutral’ government

US President Joe Biden has today signed an executive order to make the federal government carbon-neutral by 2050.

The executive action directs the government to transform its portfolio of 300,000 buildings, a fleet of 600,000 vehicles and trucks and annual purchasing power of $650 billion (£492bn) in goods and services.

More specifically, it orders the transition of federal infrastructure to zero-emission vehicles and buildings powered by zero-carbon electricity.

The government properties will use 100% carbon pollution-free electricity by 2030, the US President said.

The US fleet of cars and vans will also be all-electric by 2035 and federal contracts for goods and services carbon-free by 2050.

The move is predicted to reduce the government’s greenhouse gas emissions by 65% by 2030 and reach net zero by 2050.

In April and just a few hours ahead of the US-led Leaders Summit on Climate, Joe Biden confirmed a new climate target to cut the nation’s carbon dioxide emissions by 50 to 52% from 2005 levels in 2030.