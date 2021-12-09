Gatwick Airport flies high with ‘world’s first’ electric forecourt

A new electric forecourt is coming to Gatwick Airport from April next year.

The electric vehicle (EV) charging station is believed to be the first of this type in the world to be hosted at an international airport and is designed to serve millions of drivers that pass through the area each year, including the adjacent M23.

The development is part of a plan by GRIDSERVE that will see more than 20 new ‘electric hubs’ being built at motorway service stations across the UK by the second quarter of next year.

The stations will feature ultra high-power chargers designed to add up to 100 miles of range in less than ten minutes.

Toddington Harper, Chief Executive Officer of GRIDSERVE, added: “Getting people into EVs is a big part of our vision but to do that, charging has to be simple and free of anxiety, which is why we’ve designed our network entirely around the needs of drivers, listening to our customers’ needs and providing the best possible level of customer service to deliver the confidence people need to make the switch to electric transport today, eight-years ahead of the 2030 ban on petrol and diesel cars.”