Ofwat backs nine companies to explore innovative water supply solutions

Nine water companies will receive ring-fenced funding from Ofwat to further develop their innovative ideas.

The solutions include new reservoirs, water recycling ideas and technologies that use canals and rivers as nature’s conveyor belt to move water around the country.

Other projects include investigating sharing water with farmers or industry or providing other benefits like reducing flood risk or making space for nature.

The funding is part of a £500 million programme which was formed to support large-scale water supply solutions designed to help prevent future water shortages.

David Black, Interim Chief Executive at Ofwat, said: “The need for maintaining reliable water supplies has never been clearer, with the ongoing challenges of population growth and climate change.”

Sir James Bevan, Chief Executive of the Environment Agency, said: “Climate change and population growth mean that if we don’t take action now, water demand will exceed availability in many parts of the country by 2050.”