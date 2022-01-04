Government reopens CCA scheme to eligible businesses

For any organisation with plans to reduce energy or carbon emissions, and operating processes that fall under the Climate Change Agreement (CCA) eligibility criteria, applying for a CCA should be a no-brainer.

The government has reopened the scheme for new applications for the remainder of the current scheme. For companies that meet the required criteria, CCL relief will run to the end of March 2025. The CCL discount currently stands at 92% for electricity and 83% for gas.

New Entrants:

The deadline for applications to the Environment Agency is 31st March 2022. It should be noted that new applications are made via the relevant industry sector association, and that some sectors are setting their own earlier deadline. An example of one being 25th February 2022 and all but 5 weeks ahead of the central scheme deadline.

The current reopening of the scheme for new applicants is an opportunity for eligible companies to benefit from CCL savings. These savings can be reinvested in actions to reduce their carbon impacts and is of increasing importance to companies with net zero carbon targets.

Is your business eligible to apply for a CCA?

If you want to find out if your business operations fall under the scheme read our article providing further details on that and the best route to apply, as well as practical examples of savings that can be achieved.

Looking ahead

On Friday 17th Dec 2021, a new consultation was launched, which seeks views on a future scheme. If you would like to participate in shaping future scheme outcomes do get in touch with me here.

Nikki Wilson, Carbon Compliance and Reporting Manager, Alfa Energy Group

