Go-Ahead signs largest hydrogen bus deal in Europe

Wrightbus will deliver 20 buses to the company this June

Wednesday 5 January 2022
Image: Go-Ahead Group

The Go-Ahead Group has signed a supply contract with Wrightbus for hydrogen-powered buses, considered to be the largest in Europe.

The order consists of 20 hydrogen single-decker buses from the Northern Irish vehicle manufacturer, with an order for a further 34 buses currently being negotiated.

The vehicles will be deployed from June of this year, bolstering Go-Ahead’s desire to have an entirely decarbonised bus fleet by 2035.

Go-Ahead is the UK’s largest operator of zero-emission electric buses, with more than 300 nationwide, but this marks its first step into the hydrogen market.

David Brown, Chief Executive of Go-Ahead, said: “These buses will be clean, green and provide a comfortable journey for passengers.

“New technology is only one piece of the puzzle though in addressing climate change – we also need to encourage a large-scale change in behaviour by persuading people to switch from cars to walking, cycling and public transport.”

