EDF and DP team up for 1GW floating offshore wind venture

EDF Renewables has joined forces with DP Energy for a 1GW floating offshore wind project, spanning across English and Welsh waters.

The companies claim ‘Gwynt Glas’ will provide enough green energy to power more than 920,000 homes and contribute towards the Crown Estate’s aims to have 4GW of capacity in the Celtic Sea.

An area for building has been identified around 70km from the shore.

Scott Sutherland from EDF Renewables said: “We firmly believe Gwynt Glas will be a catalyst for further supply chain growth across the UK which is something we as a company are very supportive of.

“Floating offshore wind is an exciting new technology and will bring much needed inward investment which can regenerate coastal economies and communities.”

DP Energy CEO Simon De Pietro added: “Each member of the DP Energy UK team based in Pembroke Dock was born and raised in Wales and are passionate about supporting the growth of a new energy sector that can sustain skilled, well-paid jobs for future generations in coastal regions, in Wales and in the Southwest of England.”