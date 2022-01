Lancashire-based nuclear power station Heysham 2 is set to close two years earlier than planned.

Owner EDF Energy announced that the site near Morecambe will shut down in 2028, with Heysham 1 ceasing to generate power in 2024.

This follows EDF’s announced closure of Scottish nuclear station Hunterston B earlier this month.

Heysham 2 had produced enough electricity to power the UK for more than two years since 1988.