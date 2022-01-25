Jenny Gilruth appointed as new Transport Minister for Scotland

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced Jenny Gilruth as the new Transport Minister for Scotland.

Ms Gilruth will take on the new role with immediate effect, overseeing a range of policy areas, including reducing carbon emissions from the transport network and delivering new ferries for island communities.

In addition, she will play a key role in ensuring Scotland meets its climate change targets, as a member of the Net Zero portfolio.

The appointment comes after former Transport Minister Graeme Dey stepped down from the Scottish Government, citing “health-related reasons”.

Ms Gilruth said: “The transport portfolio is an exciting opportunity to not just shape the infrastructure of our country but to also help Scotland become a world leader in achieving our goal to become net zero by 2045.

“It has been a privilege to work with our international and cultural community over the last few years and I am looking forward to this new challenge.

“A lot of great work is already underway and I look forward to leading a low carbon revolution across Scotland’s transport system.”

Ms Sturgeon has also appointed Neil Gray to join the government team as Minister for Culture, Europe and International Development, subject to Parliamentary approval.