Drax customers save 2.8 million tonnes of CO2

They supply all customers with 100% renewable-source energy as standard. According to Ofgem, the average fuel mix across all UK suppliers is just 38% renewable energy.

On a typical supply, a business customer would rack up 182 tonnes of carbon per GWh of energy use. Drax customers saved exactly 2,850,666 tonnes of carbon emissions.

Last year, Drax supplied a total of 15.6 TWh of electricity to over 165,000 businesses and organisations across the UK, all from renewable sources. So, not only can their customers report zero carbon emissions for their purchased power (Scope 2 of the Greenhouse Gas Protocol), they’re safe in the knowledge that they’re supporting in the UK’s decarbonisation efforts.

This is a promoted article.