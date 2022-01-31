Yorkshire Water fined £233k for raw sewage discharge

Yorkshire Water has been fined £233,000 after it admitted to being responsible for discharging raw sewage near Bradford.

According to the Environment Agency (EA), an estimated 20 million litres of sewage was discharged into Tong Beck over a four-day period between 4th and 8th November 2017, which led to the deaths of hundreds of fish.

The EA had raised concerns following issues with pumps at Yorkshire Water’s pumping station at the Dale Road site, which is automated and unmanned.

The water company had upgraded the pumping station and renewed the pumps in 2012 in response, installing what was intended to be a temporary isolation valve on the rising main just outside the boundary.

Since the pumping station is not manned, a telemetry system monitors whether the pumps are working, however, there was no such monitoring of the rising main, therefore the system did not notify Yorkshire Water of the failure of the valve or the resulting loss of sewage from the rising main.

An EA spokesperson said: “All businesses, including water companies have a responsibility to ensure their activities do not present a risk of harm to people and the environment. Yorkshire Water’s failure to adequately safeguard its systems has led to significant damage to the ecology of Tong Beck, which may take many years to recover.

“We welcome the ruling by Magistrates in Leeds today and hope that this sends a strong message to others that the Environment Agency will hold polluters to account.”

According to the EA, the water company “expressed remorse” and said they acted quickly once they became aware of the discharge.

Yorkshire Water commissioned its own sampling and analysis, monitored the watercourse over the following days, undertook a full clean-up of the site and immediate area and undertook repairs to ensure the pumping station was quickly brought back into operation.

A spokesperson for Yorkshire Water added: “Our investigations showed that this was unfortunately down to human error and we’ve taken all the learnings on board to try make sure this doesn’t happen again. We’re sorry this incident occurred and we’ve since invested £1.7 million at the pumping station to further improve its performance.”