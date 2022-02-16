London Mayor kicks off £90m green bond plan

London has launched a new £90 million green plan to drive investment that will boost the city’s net zero ambitions.

The scheme aims to unlock more than £500 million of private investment to support low carbon projects and create green jobs.

The investments are expected to support projects making ageing social housing and public buildings energy efficient.

The funds will also boost local energy projects providing solar PV, heat pumps and district heating across London.

The Mayor of London and Chair of C40 Cities Sadiq Khan said: “I have been clear that climate action and our economic recovery must go hand in hand.

“This will require record investment and coordinated action from everyone – cities, businesses, national governments and communities – to truly turn the tide.”