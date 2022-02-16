New legislation to make HGVs more fuel efficient come into effect

New government regulations aimed at making heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) more fuel efficient and environmentally friendly have come into effect.

The new rules will enable haulage companies to choose vehicles with elongated cabs and aerodynamic features fitted on the back, which will help reduce fuel consumption.

Aerodynamic rear devices are flaps that are fitted on the back of trailers to reduce the vehicle’s aerodynamic drag without using up load space, which were not permitted for use on Britain’s roads under regulations that have been in place since 1986.

The aerodynamic improvements to HGVs are estimated to result in fuel savings of 7% to 15%, according to a study conducted in 2013.

Roads Minister Baroness Vere said: “This is another brilliant step, not just in our efforts to reduce emissions across our transport network but also to improve safety on our roads.

“I hope operators will make use of these new regulations, introducing vehicles with these features into their existing fleets to reduce fuel consumption and boost safety as we build back better from COVID-19.”