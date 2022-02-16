Irish public sector slashed energy use and saved €1.8bn

Public bodies and organisations in Ireland have saved €1.8 billion (£1.5bn) and six million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions through reduced energy use between 2009 and 2020.

That’s according to the 2020 Annual Report on Public Sector Energy Efficiency Performance which shows that the Irish public sector is 34% more energy efficient and exceeded its 33% energy efficiency target.

The 344 public bodies and 2,807 schools who reported on their energy performance collectively improved their energy efficiency to 34%, up from 29% the previous year.

This improvement achieved €298 million (£250m) in annual energy savings for the sector and 848,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions from avoided energy use in 2020.

Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications. Eamon Ryan TD, said: “Today’s report demonstrates that Ireland’s public sector is leading the way for the rest of the country to follow.

“However, the next decade will require a concerted effort to meet our targets and overcome the climate crisis. The ‘Programme for Government’ sets out an ambitious vision for the public sector to achieve 50% energy efficiency improvement and 51% carbon dioxide reduction by 2030.”