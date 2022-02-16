Welsh wind turbine gone with the wind!

A 300-feet £20 million wind turbine has been snapped off by gusts near Bridgend in South Wales.

The collapse happened after strong winds overnight on Monday.

The fallen wind turbine, manufactured by German firm Nordex, is part of the 25MW Pant-y-Wal wind farm which is located four kilometres to the north of the village Glynogwr in Bridgend County Borough.

The wind project creates enough energy to power 18,000 homes.

The reason for the collapse of the wind turbine is still unknown and an investigation is underway.

A Bridgend County Borough Council spokesman told ELN: “Work is currently being carried out to establish which side of the border the collapse has occurred upon, and site owner Pennant Walters has been contacted for further clarification.

“Planning consent for this scheme was approved in 2009 after the site, which is not near any populated areas, was identified as being suitable for large-scale wind power by Welsh Government.”

A Rhondda Cynon Taf County Borough Council spokesperson told ELN: “The council is in contact with Penant Walters Ltd and the neighbouring local authority Bridgend County Borough Council, where the majority of turbines constructed as part of this wind farm, are located on high ground.

“The Council is keen to ascertain what may have caused this failure and is seeking assurance, that all reasonable steps have been taken by the land owner, to secure access to this remote location, to reduce any potential risks to the public, utilising footpaths upon this remote hill-top location.”

ELN has approached Nordex and Pennant Walters for a response.