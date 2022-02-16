Industry urges government to establish EV charge regulator

The government has been urged today to create an electric vehicle (EV) regulator.

That is part of a seven-point plan published by the automotive industry which calls for mandated targets for EV charging infrastructure rollout, backed by an independent regulator.

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said the growth in the sales of plug-in vehicles is moving faster than the rollout of charging points.

According to SMMT’s figures, plug-in cars grew by 280.3% between 2019 and 2021 while standard chargepoints increased by just 69.8% in the same period.

Car manufacturers also call for binding targets to ensure adequate public chargepoints and an increase in investment to boost all types of charging infrastructure.

Mike Hawes, SMMT Chief Executive, said: “The automotive industry is up for the challenge of a zero-emission new car and van market by 2035.

“Delivering this ambition – an ambition that would put the UK ahead of every major market in the world – needs more than automotive investment. It needs the commensurate commitment of all other stakeholders, especially the charging industry as surveys show that range anxiety has been replaced by charging anxiety.”

A DfT spokesperson told ELN: “We want as many people across the country to have the opportunity to make the switch to EVs.

“This Government is providing over £1.3 billion to support the continued roll-out of chargepoints at homes, businesses and on residential streets across the UK, levelling up our chargepoint provision while supporting the deployment of rapid chargepoints on motorways and major A roads in England.

“Our upcoming EV Infrastructure Strategy will soon be published and will set out our vision to create a world-leading charging infrastructure network across the UK.

“We continue to work with local authorities to ensure they are engaged in the transition, and are encouraging them to make use of the on-street residential chargepoint scheme which last year committed £20m for the rollout of public chargepoints in residential areas.”