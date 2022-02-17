Efficiency & Environment, Infrastructure

Ameren to buy 150MW solar power facility in Illinois

The project, which could start generating clean electricity by 2024, supports the energy company’s 2050 net zero goal

Priyanka Shrestha
Thursday 17 February 2022
Ameren Missouri has entered into an agreement with Invenergy to buy a 150MW solar power facility being developed in southeastern Illinois.

The project, which could start generating clean electricity by 2024, is consistent with the renewable energy milestones set by Ameren Missouri and supports its 2050 net zero goal.

The deal is, however, subject to closing conditions including regulatory approvals.

Ameren Missouri serves around 1.2 million electricity and 132,000 gas customers in central and eastern Missouri.

Ajay Arora, Chief Renewable Development Officer at Ameren Missouri said: “This is another important step in demonstrating the company’s commitment to clean energy and achieving our net zero carbon emissions goal.”

