Storm Eunice made turbines generate almost half of Britain’s electricity

Storm Eunice, one of the worst storms to hit the UK in decades brought more green power to the grid.

The storm claimed four lives and brought damage and disruption to homes and infrastructure.

As of today, it is estimated that some 17,000 homes remained without power.

On Friday morning turbines met 48.5% of the UK’s electricity needs.

On Saturday morning, National Grid ESO, publishing the daily average carbon intensity of electricity consumed in each region, said that on Friday overall wind produced 40.5% of Britain’s electricity, followed by gas with 20.1% and nuclear with 16.1%.

On Saturday wind generated 37.7% of British electricity.

Last month, Britain’s grid saw the biggest ever share of wind power as Storm Malik brought in gusts reaching up to 90mph in areas across the UK.

