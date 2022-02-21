New York announces $3m for decarbonised and resilient energy services

Around $3 million (£2.2m) is being made available to assist municipal electric utilities and rural electric co-operatives to better provide decarbonised and resilient energy services in New York.

The funding from the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) is expected to enable the utilities to more effectively respond to stress events as a result of climate change and extreme weather.

Applicants can submit their proposals covering one or more of three categories: demonstrations of net zero or deep decarbonisation solutions; climate impact vulnerability assessments and resilience planning; and renewables and innovation analytics, pre-feasibility or feasibility studies.

The programme supports New York’s ambition for an equitable clean energy transition for all New Yorkers and the state’s goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 40% by 2030.

Doreen M. Harris, President and CEO, NYSERDA said: “As adverse effects from climate change become more prevalent, we work with and learn from municipal electric utilities and rural electric co-operatives across New York so that we are all better equipped to handle stress events caused by severe storms, floods or extreme temperatures.

“Supporting these entities will allow renewable energy integration, the use of innovative technology to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and the identification of vulnerabilities – especially in disadvantaged communities – which will help these communities become much more resilient to climate change.”