New £16.7m funding to build supply chain for green electric revolution

Fresh funding totalling £16.7 million has been announced for projects that will help Britain to build a low carbon supply chain to lead the green electric revolution.

The funding from UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) will support 10 projects, with each aiming to help develop the self-sufficiency of supply chains and build the manufacturing base for power electronics, machines and drives (PEMD).

One of the projects is led by Ricardo UK which will develop sustainable electric motors that need 12kg less rare earth metals per motor than current models and enable the UK to scale up motor production and transition to EVs.

Other projects will develop sovereign supply chains for manufacturing a range of PEMD components and products, which are vital for electric transport, utilities and industry.

According to UKRI, PEMD is needed to efficiently harness the energy produced by advances in battery technology to fully embrace a net zero future.

Professor Will Drury, UKRI’s driving the electric revolution challenge Director said: “The coming electric revolution presents an opportunity to put the UK at the forefront of a burgeoning industry, creating manufacturing jobs and prosperity across the country.

“By building a sovereign supply chain, we can help make sure zero emission technologies are truly zero emission, while both mitigating against overseas supply chain disruption and cementing the UK’s place at the forefront of a burgeoning industry.”