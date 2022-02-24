bp starts operations at Hershel Expansion in Gulf of Mexico

Energy giant bp has announced the successful start-up of the Herschel Expansion project in the Gulf of Mexico.

The first phase of the project includes the development of a new subsea production system and the first of up to three wells tied to the Na Kika platform.

The first well is expected to boost production by an estimated 10,600 barrels of oil equivalent a day (boe/d).

Herschel is the first of four major projects scheduled to be delivered globally in 2022.

The bp-operated well is located southeast of the Na Kika platform, around 140 miles off the coast of New Orleans, with bp and Shell each holding a 50% working interest.

Starlee Sykes, bp Senior Vice President Gulf of Mexico and Canada said: “bp continues to grow its position in the Gulf of Mexico by bringing online high-quality projects. Like other recent start-ups in the Gulf of Mexico, with Herschel we are tying into existing infrastructure to produce some of the most efficient barrels in the world.

“Focusing our hydrocarbons business on the highest quality resources such as these sits at the heart of bp’s strategy. Doing so safely, ahead of schedule and under budget is testament to the caliber of the team.”