Efficiency & Environment, Finance & Markets

Canada provides $182.7m for farmers to reduce emissions

Activities supported through the fund are expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to two million tonnes by 2024

Pathway to COP26 report

Priyanka Shrestha
More Articles
Wednesday 2 March 2022
Image: Shutterstock/Ramon Cliff

The Government of Canada has announced up to CAD$182.7 million (£107m) of funding for farmers to cut emissions and improve resiliency to climate change.

A total of 12 organisations will redistribute the funding through individual applications, with activities supported through the fund expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to two million tonnes by 2024.

The agriculture sector in Canada currently accounts for 10% of the country’s greenhouse gas emissions.

The On-Farm Climate Action Fund supports farmers under three target areas: cover cropping, for example, payment-per-acre to cover adoption or related costs such as seeds and equipment; nitrogen management; and rotational grazing, for example, water system infrastructure.

Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food said: “The fight against climate change is not only about reducing Canada’s greenhouse gas emissions, but also helping farmers to innovate and adopt more sustainable farming practices. We will continue to do what is necessary to protect our environment and provide farmers with the support needed to make their operations more sustainable for future generations.

“The On-Farm Climate Action Fund builds on the work already underway by our government to lower greenhouse gas emissions and help improve long term climate resiliency in the agriculture sector.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast