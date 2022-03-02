Canada provides $182.7m for farmers to reduce emissions

The Government of Canada has announced up to CAD$182.7 million (£107m) of funding for farmers to cut emissions and improve resiliency to climate change.

A total of 12 organisations will redistribute the funding through individual applications, with activities supported through the fund expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to two million tonnes by 2024.

The agriculture sector in Canada currently accounts for 10% of the country’s greenhouse gas emissions.

The On-Farm Climate Action Fund supports farmers under three target areas: cover cropping, for example, payment-per-acre to cover adoption or related costs such as seeds and equipment; nitrogen management; and rotational grazing, for example, water system infrastructure.

Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food said: “The fight against climate change is not only about reducing Canada’s greenhouse gas emissions, but also helping farmers to innovate and adopt more sustainable farming practices. We will continue to do what is necessary to protect our environment and provide farmers with the support needed to make their operations more sustainable for future generations.

“The On-Farm Climate Action Fund builds on the work already underway by our government to lower greenhouse gas emissions and help improve long term climate resiliency in the agriculture sector.”