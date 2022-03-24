Up to £750k offered for innovative tech to remotely monitor legacy nuclear sites

The Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA) is providing up to £750,000 for innovative technologies that help to remotely monitor the 17 nuclear sites it is responsible for cleaning up.

The Defence and Security Accelerator (DASA) has launched a competition on behalf of the NDA to find technologies that help with the collection of data remotely on assets, infrastructure and the surrounding environment to make more proactive decisions about managing sensitive sites.

The Remote Monitoring of Sensitive Sites competition is seeking technologies that will help achieve a step change improvement in data capture and which enables new predictive modelling capabilities to proactively improve decision-making whilst keeping workers away from harm across the NDA’s estate.

Proposals should address one or more of the three challenge areas: built environment and infrastructure; environmental monitoring and land use; and security and resilience.

The funding is available under the first phase of the competition, with a maximum of £75,000 for each funded proposal.

Applications are open until 18th May 2022.