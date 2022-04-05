Hundreds more UK trees, as renewable energy projects supported by Water Plus, the UK’s largest water retailer

Five hundred more trees will be planted in the UK and renewable energy projects supported this year, preventing hundreds of tonnes of carbon emissions, water retailer Water Plus has confirmed.

It’s all part of the Green Apple Environment Award winner’s Cleaner Climate Promise, with action including the company recognising, each year, organisations looking to reduce their impact on the environment and the amount of carbon released and created.

In the last year, peatland restoration in the UK was supported by Water Plus, which will prevent 400 tonnes of greenhouse gases being released, helping the UK towards its Net Zero target.

Each of the 500 additional trees being planted are “buddied” with hydro power and solar panel farms – with verification on the carbon emissions prevented by the renewable energy projects through UK-based Carbon Footprint Ltd**.

Barry McGovaney, Sustainability Lead and Innovation and Technology Manager at Water Plus, said: “Our Cleaner Climate Promise sees us increasing our focus to reduce emissions and cut carbon impacts we can all have each year – from now to the end of 2025 – supporting the UK’s mission to Net Zero and beyond, alongside the wider water industry Net Zero by 2030 commitment. The 500 extra trees in the UK is just one part of doing more for the planet from this year onwards.

“The projects being supported this year prevent CO 2 emissions from being caused today, decarbonising the electrical grid and helping the planet, under our approach for the Cleaner Climate Promise. Alongside the support for the projects, Water Plus is boosting UK tree-planting, as an investment in the future, not only increasing carbon sequestration in years to come, but also improving air quality and natural habitats for wildlife.”

Under the Cleaner Climate Promise, the water retailer will support projects each year that help the planet, such as removing carbon or preventing its release – or other innovative approaches to reduce impacts on natural resources.

The 500 trees will be planted in England and Scotland, with some already planted in 2022 in communities.

Carbon Footprint Ltd are retiring Verified Carbon Standard (VCS) credits for 500 tonnes of CO2e, which have been prevented through Water Plus’s support of the renewable energy projects, in recognition of emissions linked to the water retailer. The VCS credits, that Carbon Footprint Ltd can provide, meet requirements under the BSi’s PAS 2060 guidance on carbon neutrality.

**The 500 tonnes of CO2e have already been prevented by Water Plus supporting the renewable energy projects.

Water Plus won an international Green Apple Environment Award in 2021 for its work with its employees and helping customers to get closer to their water use information – through data loggers and an online smart portal – and reduce water waste. The water retailer was presented with “National Silver” at an event in November 2021 for this award: www.water-plus.co.uk/news-and-events/Water-Plus-wins-Silver-Environment-Award .