New net zero office block in Victoria gets green light

The redevelopment has been designed to be net zero from construction stage through to operations

Wednesday 6 April 2022
Image: BAM

BAM has been enlisted by Quadram to build a new net zero office development in Victoria, London.

The property development on 11 Belgrave Road is set to provide 108,000 square feet of eco-friendly working space.

The scheme has achieved a 5.5-star rating for building efficiency from NABERS, which reviews the energy efficiency level of UK buildings, and becomes one of only three developments in the UK to be certified before its construction.

Led by engineering consultancy Max Fordham, the block has been designed to be net zero carbon throughout construction and operations.

It is expected to be complete by the final quarter of 2023.

Chief Operating Officer at Quadrum, Ilyas Aslam, said: “Designing the redevelopment of 11 Belgrave Road has been an exciting opportunity to provide a ground-breaking landmark office building for the next generation of occupier, focused on the highest ESG standards in an exceptional location and with wellbeing at its heart.

“To deliver the scheme, we wanted to engage with a project team that shared our vision for this development. BAM Construction is a great addition, setting its own exceptional standards in sustainability both as a contractor and as a business.”

