New partnership to map out global wind energy workforce training needs

The Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC) and the Global Wind Organisation (GWO) have signed a two-year partnership agreement to map out the training needs for the global wind energy workforce.

It is expected to support renewable energy development and help meet the huge increase of jobs required for the global energy transition.

The two organisations believe the wind energy sector is a “major opportunity” for countries to create high-skilled, local jobs to boost economic growth and reach their Paris climate goals.

The industry has already created 1.2 million jobs worldwide and the figure is expected to continue to grow as demand for wind energy increases with the global energy transition.

GWEC CEO Ben Backwell said: “We want to help the market answer challenging questions about where jobs will be needed most to meet demand and outline what training will be required to develop a workforce that is knowledgeable and sustainable to, quite literally, build the wind markets of tomorrow.

“This collaboration is the first step in helping to produce a coherent roadmap for wind energy jobs in the future global energy system, helping emerging markets to benefit from high-quality local job creation to contribute to a thriving green economy.”

More than 122,000 people are now trained to GWO standard at centres in nearly 50 countries.