Ireland offers €20m for energy research and innovation projects

It will support research, development and demonstration projects that will help accelerate Ireland’s transition to a clean and secure energy future

Priyanka Shrestha
Thursday 14 April 2022
A new round of government funding worth almost €20 million (£16.6m) has been announced for energy research and innovation projects in Ireland.

It will support research, development and demonstration projects that will help accelerate Ireland’s transition to a clean and secure energy future.

Previous funding calls supported more than 150 projects to drive solutions in the areas of wind energy, bioenergy, energy systems integration, energy efficiency, energy markets, smart grids and transportation, among others.

Those supported in the 2021 call include research across indoor air quality, remote inspection of wind turbines, electric vehicle battery reuse and energy efficiency of servers and data centres.

Eamon Ryan, Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications said: “Addressing Ireland’s energy and climate ambitions will require joined-up thinking from all sectors and disciplines, as well as collaborative and trans-disciplinary approaches.

“Today’s call for energy research and innovation is crucial in the context of Ireland’s clean energy transition and the current international energy supply issues. Ireland urgently needs to accelerate our efforts to decarbonise our economy as quickly as possible and research and innovation will play a central role.”

The deadline for applications is 16th May 2022.

