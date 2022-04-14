Finance & Markets, Top Stories

MoneySuperMarket makes no money from its energy arm

The price comparison website said the recovery in its Money and Travel businesses offset the disruption felt by the crisis in the energy market

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Thursday 14 April 2022
Price comparison website MoneySuperMarket has made zero revenue from its energy arm in the first three months of the year.

Publishing the group’s trading results for the first quarter of 2022, the company said: “Home Services traded in line with the fourth quarter of 2021, with no energy revenues as expected.”

However, the group said the disruption caused by the underperforming business unit could be offset by the recovery of its Money and Travel businesses.

The company said: “Travel recorded its best quarter in two years given strengthening demand as Covid restrictions were lifted.”

In the last few months, the crisis in the energy market has hit several comparison websites.

In September, Compare The Market decided to pause one of its most popular services.

The latest figures by ElectraLink showed that in February energy switching activity was 79% lower than in February 2021.

