Comparison site ‘goes bust amid energy crisis’

Comparison site Energy Helpline has reportedly exited the market.

Since the beginning of 2021, 31 energy companies have ceased trading as a result of soaring wholesale prices.

That has made it very difficult for price comparison websites to offer cheaper energy deals.

According to the Daily Mail, Fundraising Innovations Ltd, which trades under Energy Helpline appointed administrators Ernst and Young a few weeks ago.

However, the website seemed to operate normally with no official announcement posted by the company before publication.

Customers who contact the email address for customer services support are sent an automated reply that says: “Due to the instability in the energy market, we are unable to help you switch tariffs right now.

“It’s likely that any fixed tariff available will cost you more than you are currently paying. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact your energy supplier directly.”

Energy Helpline started operating in 2002.

A few months ago, ELN reported that the price comparison website Go Compare paused its gas and electricity switching service amid surging wholesale gas prices.

In September, Compare The Market also froze its energy switching service.

ELN has approached Energy Helpline for a response.