SSE Renewables eyes more Dutch offshore wind

SSE Renewables has announced a new partnership with Brookfield to join 1.4GW offshore wind farm zone tenders which are currently underway in the Netherlands.

The deal aims to combine SSE Renewables’ experience in developing, constructing and operating offshore wind farms with Brookfield’s own development experience in contracting long-term offtake agreements with companies.

The Hollandse Kust (west) zone is located approximately 53 kilometres off the west coast of the Netherlands and is divided between two 700MW sites.

A few months ago, the Dutch Government announced assessment criteria for the permits to develop two different 700MW sites with the zone.

Dennis Breugelmans, Project Director – International Markets, SSE Renewables said: “I am delighted that we are partnering with Brookfield Renewable on this project given their significant operating experience and their wider investments in the Netherlands.”