Efficiency & Environment

Are water awareness campaigns going down the drain?

Almost 62% of consumers have admitted that “they haven’t done anything” in the last six months to slash water use

Pathway to COP26 report

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Friday 6 May 2022
Image: Shutterstock

A staggering 62% of Britons have done nothing over the last six months to reduce water consumption.

That’s according to the annual Water Awareness survey by the Consumer Council Water (CCW) which found that around a quarter agree that they would only save water if it saved them money.

Another 18% of respondents believe there is no need to save water because it rains so much.

The poll also shows nearly 15% of respondents had flushed items other than human waste and toilet paper down the loo.

Disposal of fats, oils and greases down the sink is a common practice for 14% of consumers who acknowledge that they do not know whether there is another alternative option.

A recent report by Ofwat and the CCW suggested a third of British customers struggle to pay water bills ‘fairly frequently’.

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast