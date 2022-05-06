Are water awareness campaigns going down the drain?

A staggering 62% of Britons have done nothing over the last six months to reduce water consumption.

That’s according to the annual Water Awareness survey by the Consumer Council Water (CCW) which found that around a quarter agree that they would only save water if it saved them money.

Another 18% of respondents believe there is no need to save water because it rains so much.

The poll also shows nearly 15% of respondents had flushed items other than human waste and toilet paper down the loo.

Disposal of fats, oils and greases down the sink is a common practice for 14% of consumers who acknowledge that they do not know whether there is another alternative option.

A recent report by Ofwat and the CCW suggested a third of British customers struggle to pay water bills ‘fairly frequently’.