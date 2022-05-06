Soaring fuel costs put the brakes on employees’ commutes

Rises in fuel prices make more and more workers leave their cars parked at their homes instead of traveling to their offices.

A new OnePoll survey conducted by software firm Citrix shows nearly 45% of UK employees plan to work from home more often to avoid the high costs of commuting.

The poll of 5,000 people surveyed in seven countries also suggests almost 57% of US employees and 54% of Australian workers would do the same amid the cost of living crisis.

The survey shows a quarter of British employees would prefer to work in the office more often in winter to cut their homes’ heating costs.

Earlier this year, a new report found that nearly 61% of employees had not received any advice from their employer on how to reduce their energy bills