Soaring fuel costs put the brakes on employees’ commutes

Almost 45% of British workers will work from home more often to offset the rising cost of commuting, according to a poll

Friday 6 May 2022
Rises in fuel prices make more and more workers leave their cars parked at their homes instead of traveling to their offices.

A new OnePoll survey conducted by software firm Citrix shows nearly 45% of UK employees plan to work from home more often to avoid the high costs of commuting.

The poll of 5,000 people surveyed in seven countries also suggests almost 57% of US employees and 54% of Australian workers would do the same amid the cost of living crisis.

The survey shows a quarter of British employees would prefer to work in the office more often in winter to cut their homes’ heating costs.

Earlier this year, a new report found that nearly 61% of employees had not received any advice from their employer on how to reduce their energy bills

