Levenseat to invest £4m to upgrade materials recycling facility in Scotland

The new facility is designed to process up to 200,000 tonnes of waste per year

Tuesday 17 May 2022
One of Levenseat's recycling facilities. Image: Levenseat

Recycling and waste management company Levenseat has announced plans to invest £4 million to upgrade its newly-acquired materials recycling facility (MRF) in Scotland.

It purchased the facility, which will be capable of processing up to 200,000 tonnes of waste per year, for an undisclosed sum from Avondale Environment.

The new MRF will continue to accept waste from existing customers and enable Levenseat to expand its public and private sector business across central Scotland.

The modernisation of the facility will enable it to process and recover a much wider range of materials, including bulky waste, which has traditionally been difficult to recycle and often ended up in landfill.

The Falkirk site will also process mixed household, commercial, industrial, construction and demolition waste.

Levenseat also plans to introduce new and innovative processes to ensure more of the waste stream is recovered for recycling with remaining unrecyclable materials converted into fuel.

Angus Hamilton, Levenseat Managing Director said: “We are proud to announce our plans to further automate and upgrade the facility and bring a number of skilled jobs to the site. This will ensure we can fully maximise its capacity to further support customers’ recycling objectives and play our part in the circular economy.

“We will build on our experience and expertise in this area to implement innovative approaches to ensure we maximise recovery from any waste stream going through the new site for recycling or conversion into energy.”

