While gas wholesale cost falls to double digits, the pressure is still on across Europe

Topics explored include:

Gas prices fall into double digit figures, but the pressure is still on due to demand on storage replenishment

Volatility and increased risk highlighted by cut off of gas supplies to Poland, however compromise over payment to Russia by major European states appears to have been reached

Power generation sees French nuclear fleet being the major risk for the summer 22 period, and carbon prices are picking up again

Increased fossil fuels like coal will support carbon prices while Europe seeks gas supplies to replace Russian gas in the short term

A mixed approach to nuclear phase out in the face of the current situation sees some European nations consider postponing the phase out of existing plant while the region tackles the challenges of security of supply and cost of energy

Measures European nations are taking to assist with higher costs and security of supply and what that means for decarbonisation and future costs

Go here for further information about Alfa Energy Group briefings, podcast episodes and market reports.

Read our client case studies, to see how clients of Alfa Energy have successfully managed their Pan-European contract procurement and buying decisions to yield savings in challenging circumstances.

Our experts and Clever Simple solutions are here to help.

This is a promoted article.