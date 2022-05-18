BP and Linde to develop major CCS project in Texas

Energy giant bp and chemicals company Linde have announced plans for a major carbon capture and storage (CCS) project to advance decarbonisation efforts across the Texas Gulf Coast.

The project, which will include low carbon hydrogen production at Linde’s existing facilities, will support the storage of CO2 captured from other industrial facilities.

The overall development is expected to be operational as early as 2026 and could store up to 15 million metric tons of CO2 per year across multiple onshore geologic storage sites – the equivalent of taking around three million cars off the road each year.

Dave Lawler, Chairman and President of bp America said: “The energy expertise in Texas and strong supply chains have been generations in the making. This new low carbon energy project will help us leverage those strengths for the next chapter of the energy transition. In particular, it can help decarbonise hard-to-abate industries for the greatest potential impact on emissions while protecting jobs.

“bp is proud to support this project as we continue delivering on our own strategy and net zero ambition.”

The British firm is evaluating large-scale CCS and hydrogen projects for industrial clusters in the US and is already in action on Teeside in the UK.