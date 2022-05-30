Rishi Sunak to donate energy bill handout to charity

The Chancellor has said he will give his energy bill handout to charity.

The cost-of-living bailout unveiled last week includes £400 towards energy bills for all households in the country.

The subsidy will be applied to properties rather than individuals, meaning that those who own more than one home could get higher savings.

In an interview with ITV’s Good Morning Britain when asked about what he intended to do with this support the Chancellor said: “I am sure you will join me in giving that money to charity.”

Mr Sunak explained the reason behind making this funding accessible to all.

Speaking on Sky News Breakfast, he said: “We had another alternative of doing that which was a council tax which is where you can try and exclude people right at the top in very large houses.

“But you know what, we tried that, and we tried to do it with a discretionary fund and it has worked reasonably well but there are lots of cases of people who will say ‘hang on, I happen to live in this expensive-looking house or in a high council tax band house but I need help too’.

“So actually, this being universal means that we avoid all of those problems and really do get help to everyone who needs it and you, like me, I am sure like me, you can also give that money to charity if you don’t need it.”

He also told BBC Breakfast: “Second homes account for one or 2% of the property stock.”