Man dies at wind farm construction site in Shetland

Scottish police have launched an investigation into the death of a young man at one of the Viking Energy wind farm construction sites in Shetland, Scotland.

The man was reportedly an employee of BAM Nuttall, the main contractor of the project at Upper Kergord.

SSE Renewables is currently building a 443MW wind farm in the Shetland Isles – the project will consist of 103 wind turbines.

A Police Scotland spokesperson told ELN: “Officers received a report of a 23-year-old man having been injured on a construction site in the Upper Kergord area of Shetland, around 10.15am on Sunday, 5th June 2022.

“Emergency services attended, however, the man died at the scene. His family have been informed and are being supported.”

The police added that enquiries remained ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the incident.

BAM Nuttall said: “We can confirm an incident at our Viking windfarm project site on Shetland has resulted in the tragic death of a colleague.

“Our condolences are with their family and support is being made available to them and to members of the team.

“An investigation is underway and we are working closely with our client and the relevant authorities.”

SSE Renewables Head of Onshore Projects Derek Hastings said: “We are devastated by the news and our thoughts and condolences are with the family, friends and colleagues of the young man who tragically died.

“We are working closely with BAM Nuttall and the relevant authorities to understand what happened.”

In a statement, the Health and Safety Executive said it was aware of the incident and was helping police with their enquiries.