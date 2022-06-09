Ørsted strikes solar and onshore wind energy partnerships in Spain

Ørsted is pursuing early-stage solar and onshore wind energy projects in Spain with the announcement of four new partnerships.

It is participating in the upcoming grid auctions in the country by joining forces with Glide Energy, Rolwind, ARBA Energías Renovables and Ereda, which all have extensive experience in greenfield development.

The partnerships aim to develop onshore solar and wind projects in Spain in the short term that will allow Ørsted to take part in the auctions in mid-2022 and put in bids for rights to develop a multi-GW pipeline across the country.

The longer term goal is to develop large-scale onshore solar, wind and battery storage projects that can be commercialised through either government auctions or corporate power purchase agreements (PPAs).

The Spanish Government aims to generate 70% of renewable generation by 2030 and 100% of renewables by 2050.

The country plans to develop 39GW of solar, 50GW ofonshore wind, 3 GW of floating offshore wind and 40MW to 60MW of various types of marine energy by 2030.

Neil O’Donovan, CEO of Ørsted Onshore said: “We’re pleased to have established several strong partnerships to drive our onshore entry into the Spanish market and execute another step in our strategy of scaling our European platform.

“Our ambition is to grow a significant multi-GW onshore business in Spain over the next decade across wind, solar and storage technologies that will help our corporate and government partners decarbonise and complement the ambitions of Ørsted’s offshore business in a key market. We believe these partnerships to be the best starting point for that journey.”