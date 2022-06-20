Equinor and Technip Energies forge floating wind pact

Equinor and Technip Energies have teamed up to develop floating wind steel semi-substructures with the aim of accelerating technology development for floating offshore wind and enabling cost reductions.

The collaboration builds on their joint ambition of driving the industrialisation of floating offshore wind, with the companies seeking to unlock value from leveraging complementary competencies in technology and fabrication.

Equinor believes a large part of the growth in renewables needed for the energy transition will come from floating wind as around 80% of the wind resources offshore are in deep waters that require a floating wind turbine solution.

It adds the way to commercialisation of floating wind lies with technological development together with suppliers.

According to the Norwegian energy company, from building the world’s first floating turbine, Hywind Demo, to the world’s first floating wind farm, Hywind Scotland, it reduced costs per megawatt by 70%.

That is expected to reduce further by 40% with Hywind Tampen, which will be the world’s largest floating wind farm off the coast of Norway.

Mette H. Ottøy, Chief Procurement Officer, Equinor said: “We see longer term collaboration from an early phase as the next step within floating offshore wind development. This will also enable us to identify and create opportunities for the local supply chain in the markets where we are present.”